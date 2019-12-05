LeBron James staat op zijn sokken op het parket, maar daar is een goede reden voor
Foto: © photonews
Woensdagnacht stond NBA-ster LeBron James plots op zijn sokken op het parket. De commentator vond het allesbehalve respectvol, maar daar bleek een goede reden voor.
LeBron James had namelijk op het einde van de wedstrijd zijn schoenen weggegeven aan een jonge fan. De Lakers verdedigden een comfortabele voorsprong in het laatste quarter tegen Utah Jazz en LeBron James hoefde niet meer in actie te komen.
Imagine doing your job at the highest level to where you’re not needed anymore, giving your shoes to a lil girl and boy who you inspire and hoped you made proud that night, then cheering on your teammates cause you love seeing them succeed more than yourself only to be criticized while doing it. People it’s the world we live in and you can’t let it ever stop you from your purpose in life. Negativity, bad energy, hate, envy, etc etc will try to bring you down throughout your journey and it’s up to you on how you handle it. I handle it by simply saying “Thank You” with a 😁 on my face and continue to push forward while doing it! LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE 🙏🏾❤️👑