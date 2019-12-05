🎥 LeBron James staat op zijn sokken op het parket, maar daar is een goede reden voor

Woensdagnacht stond NBA-ster LeBron James plots op zijn sokken op het parket. De commentator vond het allesbehalve respectvol, maar daar bleek een goede reden voor.

LeBron James had namelijk op het einde van de wedstrijd zijn schoenen weggegeven aan een jonge fan. De Lakers verdedigden een comfortabele voorsprong in het laatste quarter tegen Utah Jazz en LeBron James hoefde niet meer in actie te komen.