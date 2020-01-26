🎥 LeBron James gaat Kobe Bryant voorbij en staat nu derde op de 'All-Time Scoring List'

LeBron James heeft opnieuw voor een stukje basketbalgeschiedenis gezorgd. De sterspeler van de LA Lakers is Kobe Bryant nu voorbij op de All-Time Scoring List.

Voor aanvang van de wedstrijd tegen de Philadelphia 76ers had LeBron James nog 18 punten nodig om Kobe Bryant voorbij te gaan. Het lukte The King meteen want tegen de 76ers was hij goed voor 29 punten. LeBron staat nu derde in de stand na Kareem Abdul-Jabbar en Karl Malone.

THE KING IS MOVING ON 🆙



LeBron James moves past Kobe Bryant for 3rd all-time on the NBA scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/7XHBi1CSHb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 26, 2020

LeBron James gets to the bucket to move up to 3rd on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/almofNRKrg — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020