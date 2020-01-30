Vanessa Bryant komt met een pakkende boodschap na het overlijden van haar echtgenoot: "We hebben alle steun nodig"

Vanessa Bryant moest zondag afscheid nemen van haar echtgenoot Kobe na een tragische tragische helikoptercrash. Vanessa kwam met een eerste boodschap via Instagram: "We hebben alle steun meer dan nodig".

Afgelopen zondag kwam Kobe Bryant samen met zijn dochter Gianna om het leven. "We zijn volledig verwoest door het plotse verlies van mijn man Kobe en mijn mooie, lieve Gianna", schreef Vanessa Bryant. "Er zijn niet genoeg woorden om onze pijn te beschrijven."

Wat er volgt is voor Vanessa Bryant een vraagteken: "Het is erg moeilijk om ons een leven voor te stellen zonder hen. We worden elke ochtend wakker en proberen door te gaan. Kobe en Gigi zullen licht over ons schijnen om ons de weg te tonen."