Vanessa Bryant komt met een pakkende boodschap na het overlijden van haar echtgenoot: "We hebben alle steun nodig"
Arjen T'Sjoen
Vanessa Bryant komt met een pakkende boodschap na het overlijden van haar echtgenoot

Vanessa Bryant komt met een pakkende boodschap na het overlijden van haar echtgenoot: "We hebben alle steun nodig"
Foto: © Photonews

Vanessa Bryant moest zondag afscheid nemen van haar echtgenoot Kobe na een tragische tragische helikoptercrash. Vanessa kwam met een eerste boodschap via Instagram: "We hebben alle steun meer dan nodig".

Afgelopen zondag kwam Kobe Bryant samen met zijn dochter Gianna om het leven. "We zijn volledig verwoest door het plotse verlies van mijn man Kobe en mijn mooie, lieve Gianna", schreef Vanessa Bryant. "Er zijn niet genoeg woorden om onze pijn te beschrijven."

Wat er volgt is voor Vanessa Bryant een vraagteken: "Het is erg moeilijk om ons een leven voor te stellen zonder hen. We worden elke ochtend wakker en proberen door te gaan. Kobe en Gigi zullen licht over ons schijnen om ons de weg te tonen."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

Een bericht gedeeld door Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) op

