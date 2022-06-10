Gaëlle Bouzin nieuwe assistent bij Belgian Lions, ook Tanja Sarenac in staf

De Belgian Lions wijzigen hun sportieve staf. Gaëlle Bouzin wordt de nieuwe 1e assistent van Dario Gjergja. Olivier Foucart verlaat om persoonlijke redenen de Belgian Lions. Bouzin is de 1e vrouwelijke assistent ooit bij de Belgian Lions. Ook kent ze bondscoach Gjergja. Ze is al assistent van hem bij Oostende en doet er ook de scouting.

Tanja Sarenac vervoegt ook de sportieve staf. Zij gaat aan de slag als extra physical coach. In het verleden had ze al ervaring opgedaan bij Charleroi en Pepinster. Ook is ze conditiecoach bij het Nederlands Olympisch Comité.

We'd like to welcome Gaelle Bouzin to the staff of the Belgian Lions 🇧🇪🦁



#basketballbelgium #belgianlions #crelansport #omdathetkan pic.twitter.com/NkRmxmyDCB