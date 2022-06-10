Gaëlle Bouzin nieuwe assistent bij Belgian Lions, ook Tanja Sarenac in staf
Joachim Vandecauter
| 0 reacties

Gaëlle Bouzin en Tanja Sarenac in staf Belgian Lions

Foto: © photonews

Gaëlle Bouzin is de nieuwe assistent bij de Belgian Lions. Ook Tanja Sarenac vervoegt de staf.

De Belgian Lions wijzigen hun sportieve staf. Gaëlle Bouzin wordt de nieuwe 1e assistent van Dario Gjergja. Olivier Foucart verlaat om persoonlijke redenen de Belgian Lions. Bouzin is de 1e vrouwelijke assistent ooit bij de Belgian Lions. Ook kent ze bondscoach Gjergja. Ze is al assistent van hem bij Oostende en doet er ook de scouting. 

Tanja Sarenac vervoegt ook de sportieve staf. Zij gaat aan de slag als extra physical coach. In het verleden had ze al ervaring opgedaan bij Charleroi en Pepinster. Ook is ze conditiecoach bij het Nederlands Olympisch Comité. 

