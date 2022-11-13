🎥 Joel Embiid schittert voor de Philadelphia 76ers, Luka Doncic doet dat voor de Dallas Mavericks

Vorige week was Joel Embiid nog geblesseerd, maar hij is weer helemaal terug. Tegen de Atlanta Hawks maakte 42 punten en zorgde hij nog voor 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals en 2 blocks. Zo leidde hij de Philadelphia 76ers met 121-109 naar de overwinning tegen de Atlanta Hawks.

Joel Embiid dropped 24 of his 42 PTS in the second half warding off the comeback effort and securing the win for the @sixers! #BrotherlyLove



🔔 @JoelEmbiid: 42 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/MzJI525yd7