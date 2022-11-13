🎥 Joel Embiid schittert voor de Philadelphia 76ers, Luka Doncic doet dat voor de Dallas Mavericks

Foto: © photonews
Joel Embiid is helemaal terug. Tegen de Atlanta Hawks was hij outstanding. Luka Doncic pakte dan weer uit met een nieuwe triple double.
Vorige week was Joel Embiid nog geblesseerd, maar hij is weer helemaal terug. Tegen de Atlanta Hawks maakte 42 punten en zorgde hij nog voor 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals en 2 blocks. Zo leidde hij de Philadelphia 76ers met 121-109 naar de overwinning tegen de Atlanta Hawks.
Joel Embiid dropped 24 of his 42 PTS in the second half warding off the comeback effort and securing the win for the @sixers! #BrotherlyLove— NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022
🔔 @JoelEmbiid: 42 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/MzJI525yd7
De Dallas Mavericks wonnen met 117-112 van de Portland Trail Blazers. Luka Doncic pakte uit met een nieuwe triple double. Zijn 3e van het seizoen. Hij was goed voor 42 punten, 13 rebounds en 10 assists.
Luka Doncic made history logging his 4th career 40+point triple-double as he powered the @dallasmavs to the W! #MFFL@luka7doncic: 42 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/sfG7LbeHDt— NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022
Andere uitslagen van afgelopen nacht:
LA Clippers - Brooklyn Nets: 95-110
Washington Wizards - Utah Jazz: 121-112
Detroit Pistons - Boston Celtics: 108-117
Indiana Pacers - Toronto Raptors: 118-104
Miami Heat - Charlotte Hornets: 132-115
New Orleans Pelicans - Houston Rockets: 119-106