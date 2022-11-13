🎥 Joel Embiid schittert voor de Philadelphia 76ers, Luka Doncic doet dat voor de Dallas Mavericks
Joachim Vandecauter
🎥 Joel Embiid schittert voor de Philadelphia 76ers, Luka Doncic doet dat voor de Dallas Mavericks
Foto: © photonews

Joel Embiid is helemaal terug. Tegen de Atlanta Hawks was hij outstanding. Luka Doncic pakte dan weer uit met een nieuwe triple double.

Vorige week was Joel Embiid nog geblesseerd, maar hij is weer helemaal terug. Tegen de Atlanta Hawks maakte 42 punten en zorgde hij nog voor 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals en 2 blocks. Zo leidde hij de Philadelphia 76ers met 121-109 naar de overwinning tegen de Atlanta Hawks. 

De Dallas Mavericks wonnen met 117-112 van de Portland Trail Blazers. Luka Doncic pakte uit met een nieuwe triple double. Zijn 3e van het seizoen. Hij was goed voor 42 punten, 13 rebounds en 10 assists. 

Andere uitslagen van afgelopen nacht:

LA Clippers - Brooklyn Nets: 95-110

Washington Wizards - Utah Jazz: 121-112

Detroit Pistons - Boston Celtics: 108-117

Indiana Pacers - Toronto Raptors: 118-104

Miami Heat - Charlotte Hornets: 132-115

New Orleans Pelicans - Houston Rockets: 119-106

